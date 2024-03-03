SAPD: Suspect charged with capital murder in Northeast Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused of shooting another man to death on Thursday.

While Kia Dotson, 21, is now charged with capital murder in the death of Caesar Garcia, 25, investigators are still looking for a second suspect seen in surveillance video released to the public just after the shooting.

The footage shows Garcia meeting two men at a warehouse in the area of Northeast Loop 410 and FM 78. Garcia is seen turning his back to the men and then walking up a short flight of stairs. Moments later, it appears a fight broke out on the stairs just before one of the men shot Garcia.

Investigators believe Dotson was one of the two men, but the other suspect remains at large. Police think Dotson and the other suspect tried to rob Garcia, who tried to fight back before he was shot and died at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

SAPD is now looking for the suspect vehicle, described as a black Hyundai Sonata that may have a missing bumper.

If you have any information about the second suspect or the car described above, you are urged to call the SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.