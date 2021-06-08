SAPD: Teen arrested in connection to weekend shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 19-year-old was arrested by San Antonio police in connection to a shooting over the weekend near Alamo Plaza.
Officials said Avante Tyree Bird was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police said a 23-year-old woman was shot in both legs and a 17-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet and that multiple shell casings were found in front of Pat O ‘Briens, the Wax Museum and at Houston and Alamo.
The injured teen was treated and released by EMS and police said the woman was transferred to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.