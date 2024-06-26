SAPD: Teen critical after shooting on Northeast Side, 3 suspects in custody

Blue and red flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock in the city. Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three suspects are in custody after a shooting left an 18-year-old man in critical condition.

The San Antonio Police Department is reporting the shooting happened Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of North Foster Road. Upon arrival, officers say they found the victim on the ground near his car with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and his current status is unknown.

Investigators say two cars had pulled up near the victim before four suspects started shooting. After shots were fired, the suspects sped away.

As the investigation continued, a call for a suspicious vehicle was dispatched in the vicinity of Hedges at Walters. Officers responded to that location and found a car matching the description of one of the vehicles that drove away from the shooting. Police soon learned that car was reported stolen.

SAPD says the home connected to the stolen car was surrounded, and then calls were made for everyone to come out. Three suspects in their late teens surrendered and were arrested. Each has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.