KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Teen critical after shooting on Northeast Side, 3 suspects in custody

By Christian Blood
June 26, 2024 10:24AM CDT
Share
SAPD: Teen critical after shooting on Northeast Side, 3 suspects in custody
Blue and red flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock in the city. Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three suspects are in custody after a shooting left an 18-year-old man in critical condition.

The San Antonio Police Department is reporting the shooting happened Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of North Foster Road. Upon arrival, officers say they found the victim on the ground near his car with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and his current status is unknown.

Investigators say two cars had pulled up near the victim before four suspects started shooting. After shots were fired, the suspects sped away.

As the investigation continued, a call for a suspicious vehicle was dispatched in the vicinity of Hedges at Walters. Officers responded to that location and found a car matching the description of one of the vehicles that drove away from the shooting. Police soon learned that car was reported stolen.

SAPD says the home connected to the stolen car was surrounded, and then calls were made for everyone to come out. Three suspects in their late teens surrendered and were arrested. Each has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

More about:
San Antonio Police Department
shooting

Popular Posts

1

National Weather Service: Flood Watch remains in effect for Southern areas of South-Central Texas, cancels watch for Bexar County
2

San Antonio Police Department releases body-cam video from May 19 officer involved shooting
3

BCSO: Man turns himself in, charged in fatal hit and run
4

National Weather Service: Heavy Rainfall Possible Wednesday into Thursday from Tropical Disturbance
5

Video from Texas DPS helicopter shows large group of illegal immigrants crossing Rio Grande in Maverick County