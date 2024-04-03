KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Teen recovering after shooting himself in hand

By Christian Blood
April 3, 2024 9:41AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after a teenager reportedly shot himself in the hand Tuesday night in Stone Oak.

Officers were called to the scene around 9:50 p.m., and the 16-year-old was soon rushed to the hospital. His current condition is not known.

KSAT-12 reports the teen show part of his hand off when the gun went off accidentally.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Sonterra Boulevard.

