SAPD: Teen recovering after shooting himself in hand
April 3, 2024 9:41AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after a teenager reportedly shot himself in the hand Tuesday night in Stone Oak.
Officers were called to the scene around 9:50 p.m., and the 16-year-old was soon rushed to the hospital. His current condition is not known.
KSAT-12 reports the teen show part of his hand off when the gun went off accidentally.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of Sonterra Boulevard.
