SAPD: Teen recovering after shooting himself in hand

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after a teenager reportedly shot himself in the hand Tuesday night in Stone Oak.

Officers were called to the scene around 9:50 p.m., and the 16-year-old was soon rushed to the hospital. His current condition is not known.

KSAT-12 reports the teen show part of his hand off when the gun went off accidentally.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Sonterra Boulevard.