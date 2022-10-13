SAPD: Teen shot by former officer was not driving a stolen car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is confirming a teenager shot by a former police officer in a local McDonald’s parking lot was not driving a stolen car.

Initial reports suggested that now-fired officer James Brennand suspected the car might have been stolen before he called for backup and approached the car. A police report shows Brennand thought he recognized the car from a previous incident.

Body cam footage shows Brennand opening the driver’s side door and ordering 17-year-old Erick Cantu out of the car. After the teen refused to get out, Brennand is seen trying to force him out. Moments later, Cantu puts the car in reverse and starts to back out of the parking space the car was in while the door was still open.

Brennand appeared to have been hit by the moving vehicle, at which point he pulled his gun and fired numerous shots into the car, hitting Cantu multiple times.

Brennand was fired three days after the shooting and is now facing two counts of aggravated assault. He has a hearing set for November 3, 2023.