KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Teenager arrested, accused in multiple car burglaries

By Christian Blood
April 10, 2024 5:33PM CDT
Share
SAPD: Teenager arrested, accused in multiple car burglaries
Handcuffs.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a teenager accused in multiple recent car burglaries.

KSAT-12 reports Mikey Valdez, 18, had three warrants for his arrest when he was picked up by police.

Investigators with SAPD’s property crime unit used surveillance footage from areas close to the burglaries to identify Valdez. Police say he targeted parking lots in heavily populated areas, like The Rim and La Cantera.

A search warrant was executed for his residence, and detectives say they found numerous items belonging to others, including some stolen weapons.

Police think Valdez is connected to other car burglaries, and more charges could be coming.

More about:
arrest
car burglaries
Mikey Valdez
San Antonio Police Department

Popular Posts

1

Severe thunderstorms likely through Tuesday night
2

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies victim of drive-by shooting on San Antonio's West Side
3

Severe Thunderstorm Watch just outside San Antonio, New Braunfels
4

SAPD: Driver hit by a truck, dies on I-10 while trying to catch his dogs after they get out of his disabled vehicle
5

Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph to host Great Texas Airshow