SAPD: Teenager arrested, accused in multiple car burglaries

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a teenager accused in multiple recent car burglaries.

KSAT-12 reports Mikey Valdez, 18, had three warrants for his arrest when he was picked up by police.

Investigators with SAPD’s property crime unit used surveillance footage from areas close to the burglaries to identify Valdez. Police say he targeted parking lots in heavily populated areas, like The Rim and La Cantera.

A search warrant was executed for his residence, and detectives say they found numerous items belonging to others, including some stolen weapons.

Police think Valdez is connected to other car burglaries, and more charges could be coming.