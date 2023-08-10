KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Thieves steal truck for smash-and-grab robbery

By Tom Perumean
August 10, 2023 12:46PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say four people in a stolen truck crashed it into a 7-11 to steal the ATM.

It happened around 4:30 Thursday morning at the 7-11 at Jones-Maltsberger Road, just off U.S. 281.

A witness told police she heard a crash and saw the Chevrolet Silverado had slammed through the front window of the store where the ATM was located.

The witness said four people got out and loaded the ATM onto the truck bed.

The truck then drove off westbound up Oblate Drive.

KSAT 12 reports the truck was found abandoned in a neighborhood along with part of the ATM close by.

Whether the thieves got any money remains to be determined.

The investigation is still underway.

