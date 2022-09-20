SAPD: Thomas Jefferson High School is safe after lockdown

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department says Thomas Jefferson High School is safe after a lock down was put in place Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the school around 1 p.m. on report of a shooting in progress. After clearing the campus and conducting a thorough search, no shooter or evidence of a shooting was found.

Some parents are expressing anger on the school’s Facebook page, with one post saying the police “do not have their story straight.” Another post to the Facebook page suggests that a fight between two students may have somehow led to the active shooter lock down.

Investigators confirm the school is clear and students can now be picked up as usual.