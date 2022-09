SAPD: Thomas Jefferson High School is safe after lockdown

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department says Thomas Jefferson High School is safe after a lock down was put in place Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the school around 1 p.m. on report of a shooting in progress. After clearing the campus and conducting a thorough search, no shooter or evidence of a shooting was found.

Some parents are expressing anger on the school’s Facebook page, with one post saying the police “do not have their story straight.”¬†Another post to the Facebook page suggests that a fight between two students may have somehow led to the active shooter lock down.

Investigators confirm the school is clear and students can now be picked up as usual.