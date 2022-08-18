SAPD to auction off forfeited property to public

people reacting to the question by raising their index finger together as teamwork

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has another public auction for forfeited property scheduled for Wednesday, August 24.

Items including tools, electronics, clothes and jewelry will be sold starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd.

Registration and viewing of the property for sale begins at 5:30 p.m.

You can pay for property you win at auction with cash or credit card (No American Express).

SAPD says in a release around 100 items will be auctioned off at the event.

All items of forfeited property offered for sale are court awarded and considered

surplus by the San Antonio Police Department.

For more information you can contact the Asset Seizure Unit at 210-207-7932.