SAPD: Toddler, 2 adults hurt in shootout at North Side H-E-B

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after a shootout left two adults and a 3-year-old child hurt.

Officers were called to the H-E-B located at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and Oblate Drive Monday night, and upon arrival they say they found a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries in the back of the store.

Investigators say the gunfire went down in the parking lot when two groups of people fired at each other.

KSAT-12 reports one car that drove off went to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Jackson Keller Road, and police say a 22-year-old woman and the toddler were found there with graze wounds.

Everyone hurt was taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made and there is no available description of any suspects.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more information when possible.