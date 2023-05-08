SAPD: Toddler killed in drive-by shooting on North Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is confirming the death of a 2-year-old child after a drive-by shooting on the North Side Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to a neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. and upon arrival they say found the child dead. Investigators are saying the child was standing close to the front door when she was hit by a bullet.

Chief McManus says investigators do have a solid lead on a suspect, but he gave no details beyond that.

Police say there were five other children in the home at the time of the shooting, but no other injuries were reported.

This is developing story and more details will be given when possible.