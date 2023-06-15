SAPD turning to public for help in identifying homicide suspect

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is turning to the public for help in identifying a homicide suspect.

Investigators say a shooting took place in the 3600 block of Roland Avenue on Friday, June 2, 2023. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound and they later died at the hospital.

Police say the shooting happened as around 100 people were watching a soccer game at the location.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after an argument between some of the players and spectators.

If you have any information on the person pictured above, you are urged to contact SAPD Homicide at 210-207-7635 and reference case number SAPD23121477.