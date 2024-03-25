KTSA KTSA Logo

CLEAR Alert issued for missing man on North Side

By Christian Blood
March 25, 2024 3:28PM CDT
San Antonio Police – Benjamin Regalado missing (March 25, 2024)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is hoping you can help them find a man who has been missing since Sunday, March 17.

In a Monday release, SAPD says Benjamin Vargas Regalado, 64, was last seen in the 100 block of Burwood Lane. Investigators say Regalado left his car and has not been seen at home or at work since.

Regalado stands 5’09” and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes, gray hair and has a light complexion. SAPD has him listed as White/Hispanic.

Regalado has a diagnosed medical condition.

If you have seen or may know the whereabouts of the Missing Person please contact the San Antonio Police Departments Missing Person Unit at (210) 207-7660.

More about:
Benjamin Vargas Regalado
missing
San Antonio Police Department

