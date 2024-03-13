SAPD turns to public for help identifying person of interest after 17-year-old found dead

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is hoping someone can help them identify a ‘person of interest’ who might be connected to the death of a 17-year-old girl.

SAPD says the girl’s body was found after she was reported missing around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers were initially called to the 7600 block of Walzem Road and Eisenhauer Road.

Investigators say the victim had gone for a walk with a neighbor Tuesday night, but when the neighbor came back the girl was not with him.

The girl’s naked body was later found under a bridge, along with her phone and jacket.

The man she was with was detained, but now police are looking for the person pictured below in a Facebook post from SAPD. It is unclear how he fits into the investigation.

If you have any information on who this man is, you are urged to call the SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.