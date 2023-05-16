SAPD: Two men in a stolen car shot on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the shootings of two people at a West Side convenience store.

Officers say the shooting took place in the 2400 block of Castroville Road at around 11 P.M. Monday.

One of the men was shot in the back, the other in the arm.

They drove to an apartment complex on South Acme where one of them ran inside to get help.

One of them is in critical condition but there is no word on the condition of the second victim.

Police discovered that the car the men were in had been stolen but haven’t released information about where it was stolen from.

Officers say they don’t have a description of the shooter because the men aren’t cooperating with them during the investigation.