SAPD: Two teens detained after stolen car crashes into police cruiser

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a crash at a West Side intersection that included a police cruiser and a stolen car.

Investigators say the crash happened near Trinity and Woodlawn early Tuesday morning.

KSAT-12 reports the police cruiser hit the stolen car after it rolled through a red light.

The two suspects are 15 years old, but both told police there was as third person who was driving that ran away from the scene. Investigators were unable to find anyone else involved, and for now the two teens detained are the only suspects.

Police say the teens had minor injuries, along with the officer.

There is no word on what charges the underage suspects will be facing.