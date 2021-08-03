SAPD Video: Teen calls police on himself and dies

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department released video of a man killed by police in June outside the Family Dollar on Castroville Road.
The video begins with two 9-1-1 calls from a person saying a man was sitting outside the Family Dollar on Castroville Road that was drinking alcohol and armed with a gun and “big knife.”
The man was identified by police as Kolton Chavez, 18, and officials said an investigation revealed Chavez was the individual who called police and reported himself.
Body camera footage shows officers arriving at the Family Dollar and immediately trying to get Chavez to comply with orders to put his hands up. Chavez ignores the demands and drops his backpack before brandishing a knife from his waistband and approaching officers.
Chavez actively ignores the officers’ de-escalation efforts as he continues to approach police and eventually charges a couple of officers who have their guns drawn. Police opened fire and Chavez drops to the ground.
He was reportedly taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said they are continuing to investigate.
Viewer discretion is advised. If you have trouble playing this video, click here.