SAPD: Wanted man with gun shot by officer during chase

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A wanted man is in critical condition after he was shot by a San Antonio police officer on Sunday morning.

Police Chief William McManus says the man had numerous warrants and led police on a chase after he left a motel room in the 69oo block of IH-35.

Investigators say they got a tip about where the suspect was, and they waited for him to come outside. During the pursuit, Chief McManus says the man pulled a gun, and one officer ended up firing their weapon.

Police say the 30-year-old man was hit in the upper body before being rushed to the hospital, but his current status is not known.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.