KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Wanted man with gun shot by officer during chase

By Christian Blood
July 17, 2023 4:10AM CDT
Share
SAPD: Wanted man with gun shot by officer during chase
San Antonio Police Department — Chief William McManus (July 16, 2023)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A wanted man is in critical condition after he was shot by a San Antonio police officer on Sunday morning.

Police Chief William McManus says the man had numerous warrants and led police on a chase after he left a motel room in the 69oo block of IH-35.

Investigators say they got a tip about where the suspect was, and they waited for him to come outside. During the pursuit, Chief McManus says the man pulled a gun, and one officer ended up firing their weapon.

Police say the 30-year-old man was hit in the upper body before being rushed to the hospital, but his current status is not known.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.

More about:
man
officer
San Antonio Police
wanted

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio becomes first Texas city to launch Lights On! campaign
2

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies truck driver crushed by marble slabs at San Antonio business
3

San Antonio police officer arrested, terminated
4

Man who fell out of boat, died on Calaveras Lake identified
5

CPS declares Yellow Day, urges afternoon electricity conservation