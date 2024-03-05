SAPD: West Side shooting leaves suspected car thief dead

Multiple police cars with red and blue lights on street at night.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a West Side shooting that has left a suspected car thief dead.

A call came in around 4 a.m. on report of shots fired, and officers soon arrived at the Oxford at Estonia apartments in the 8200 block of Micron Drive.

Investigators say a man had just walked out of his unit to go to work when he saw someone inside his SUV. Police say the owner of the car, a man in his 50s, pulled his gun and shot the suspected thief.

Detectives say the suspect was hit and tried to run away, but he collapsed nearby and died at the scene.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s, but his name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no word on whether the shooter will face any charges.