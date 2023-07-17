KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: West Side shooting leaves two men hospitalized

By Christian Blood
July 17, 2023 8:47AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting on the West Side that put two men in the hospital.

Investigators say they were told it was a drive-by shooting, but they also say there is no evidence to support that.

Officers were called to the scene around 3 a.m. on report of two people hurt, and they say upon arrival they found one man shot in the leg, and another shot in the chest.

KSAT-12 reports one of the men had possible life-threatening injuries as he was taken to University Hospital.

Investigators say the men were at a home in the 6200 block of West Commerce Street when shots were fired, but they also say they are getting conflicting stories from the victims that make no sense.

No arrests have been made and there is no description of any suspects.

