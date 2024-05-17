KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Woman accused of firing gun into McDonald’s drive-through arrested

By Christian Blood
May 17, 2024 10:57AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The order itself is unclear, but the San Antonio Police Department thinks the woman who placed it was not happy with the outcome.

KSAT-12 reports Samantha Anthony, 32, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after it is said she fired at least eight shots into the drive-through window at McDonald’s. Investigators say the shooting happened December 30, 2023, and no injuries were reported.

Police say surveillance video captured the whole incident, including the license plate and other markings of the SUV Anthony was driving. Images of the suspect’s tattoos were also documented.

Employees were able to duck and hide behind equipment inside the fast food restaurant.

The shooting happened at the McDonald’s in the 1330 block of South Laredo Street, south of downtown.

More about:
charged
fired
gun
McDonald's
Samantha Anthony
San Antonio Police Department

Popular Posts

1

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman found dead on side of road
2

San Antonio Police: Man accused of pulling elderly shopper down escalator at North Star Mall arrested in Travis County
3

SAPD: Fight between married couple ends with both shot, recovering at hospital
4

San Antonio Police: 25-year-old killed in single vehicle crash on the South side
5

Driver killed in crash on Highway 90 in West Bexar County