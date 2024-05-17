SAPD: Woman accused of firing gun into McDonald’s drive-through arrested

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The order itself is unclear, but the San Antonio Police Department thinks the woman who placed it was not happy with the outcome.

KSAT-12 reports Samantha Anthony, 32, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after it is said she fired at least eight shots into the drive-through window at McDonald’s. Investigators say the shooting happened December 30, 2023, and no injuries were reported.

Police say surveillance video captured the whole incident, including the license plate and other markings of the SUV Anthony was driving. Images of the suspect’s tattoos were also documented.

Employees were able to duck and hide behind equipment inside the fast food restaurant.

The shooting happened at the McDonald’s in the 1330 block of South Laredo Street, south of downtown.