SAPD: Woman arrested after man shot dead on Northwest Side

Two multi-ethnic police officers standing in front of patrol cars, behind police tape, wearing bulletproof vests and duty belts. The policewoman is a mature African-American woman in her 40s. Her partner is a mid adult man in his 30s. It is nighttime and the emergency lights on top of the vehicles are flashing. The focus is on the cordon tape in the foreground.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is now charged with murder after a shooting on the Northwest Side that left one man dead.

The San Antonio Police Department thinks Alexis Salazar, 24, got into an argument with the victim and shot him at an apartment complex in the 8800 block of Timber Path Drive.

Officers arrived on the scene around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, and they say they found A 30-year-old man bleeding. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but he died soon after.

Investigators say Salazar initially told police an unknown shooter had fired a gun while she was outside with the victim, but they say evidence at the scene led them to believe she was the victim’s girlfriend.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.