SAPD: Woman dead after shooting on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is claiming self-defense after a woman was shot and killed at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side.

San Antonio police were called to the complex around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, and upon arrival they say they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators think the man and the woman got in a fight before he shot her.

KSAT-12 reports the woman was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

There is no word on what charges, if any, the man will be facing.

The shooting happened at the Forest Ridge apartment complex, near Fredericksburg Road and I-10.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.