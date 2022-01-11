SAPD: Woman hogtied and caged toddlers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman was arrested today after police say she hogtied a one-year-old and caged a two-year-old in a playpen.
Priscilla Ann Salais, 37, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of child endangerment after the two toddlers were found alone and restrained over the weekend at a southeast side home, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.
The children’s grandmother called police Sunday asking for help checking on the children who were locked in a bedroom, KSAT reported. Salais was serving as a temporary guardian of the children as their parents are reportedly under investigation by Child Protective Services over accusations of child abuse.
Firefighters broke into the bedroom and reportedly found the the 1 year-old girl with her wrists and ankles tied, and the bindings tied together. Police said she had visible injuries that include a black eye and bloody lip.
The two-year-old boy with a “heavily soiled diaper” was found inside of a playpen that was covered by a changing table and baby carrier, according to police.
McManus said an arrest warrant was obtained for Salais on Sunday, but they were not able to locate her until today. She will be held in the Bexar County Jail. Her bond has not been set.