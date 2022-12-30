SAPS: Mother on probation accused in DWI crash that killed 8-year-old daughter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman accused of drunk driving was behind the wheel during a crash that killed her 8-year-old daughter.

KSAT-TV reports Nicole Rae Ovalle, 34, is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter after the death of Nicole Marae Vidales, who was identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner on Wednesday.

Investigators say Ovalle had been drinking for hours prior to the crash on the evening of December 22. Records show Ovalle was in an argument with another person in an SUV when she hit a curb and lost control. The SUV hit a fire hydrant, another car and then crashed into a telephone pole.

Vidales was pronounced dead at the scene.

Records also show Ovalle was on probation following an arrest for aggravated assault in 2016.

A motion has been filed to revoke her probation.

Ovalle is set to appear in court January 24.