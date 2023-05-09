SAPD releases images of suspect vehicle in drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The investigation continues after a drive-by shooting killed a 2-year-old bystander on the North Side on Monday.

The San Antonio Police Department is releasing surveillance footage from the area in hopes the public can help identify the vehicle. Investigators are looking for a black Chevy pickup with chrome rims and a temporary license plate. The truck was seen leaving the location after the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Future Drive.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Mackenzie Hernandez Garcia. Police say he was shot while standing near the front door of a home as gunfire rang out at around 1:30 p.m.

If you have any information about the truck or anyone who might be involved, you are urged to contact SAPD Homicide at 210-207-7635.