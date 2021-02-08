Sarah Thomas becomes the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl

Sarah Thomas made history Sunday as the first woman to referee a

Announcing her addition, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, Sr. called the group of referees “the best of the best” in a statement.

She was joined by veteran referees Fred Bryan, Rusty Baynes, James Coleman, Dino Paganelli, Carl Cheffers and Mike Wimmer. The group has 88 years of NFL officiating experience and 77 combined playoff game assignments, including past Super Bowls.

Thomas was first ever female referee at an NFL playoff game two years ago. She was also the first full-time female referee in the NFL and first woman to work a major college football game.

For her, it’s always been about the work.

“I’ve always said that if you do something because you love it and not try to prove somebody wrong or get recognition for it, the recognition probably just is going to happen,” Thomas told CBS News in 2019.