SAT adds non-stop service to JFK, BOS via JetBlue

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The first non-stop flight from San Antonio to head to Boston Logan International Airport flew out of San Antonio International Airport yesterday.
The new non-stop service to BOS and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport comes by way of JetBlue and was announced back in April to kick-off a long list of locations to eventually begin service to SAT via the new hubs that includes New Orleans, Kansas City, Portland and international service to Vancouver, Canada, San Pedro Sula, Honduras, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
“Visit San Antonio is thrilled to welcome JetBlue’s new direct, non-stop flights to the Alamo City,” said Marc Anderson, President and CEO of Visit San Antonio. “San Antonio is a beloved culinary, cultural and evolving vacation and meetings destination and JetBlue’s entry to our market with direct flights from New York and Boston will help the pandemic recovery for our communities.”
Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports at the San Antonio Airport System said that Boston was the top unserved market in the for San Antonians.
“The new service to San Antonio is an indicator of the growing demand between the southwest and the northeast and our customers’ return to the skies,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning at JetBlue. “With San Antonio being Boston’s largest unserved destination, we are excited to offer our customers traveling for business and leisure our award-winning service and an opportunity to explore the city’s rich history and cultural experiences.”
