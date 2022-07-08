Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Got a garage full of junk that can’t be hauled away in the weekly trash pick up?
You can dispose of it all Saturday. It’s Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents.
Load up any old mattresses, furniture, old tires or other bulky items and bring them to any of the several participating landfills.
Bags of trash are also being accepted but not contractor, commercial, industrial, or hazardous waste.
A city ordinance requires loads be covered with a tarp.
Make sure you bring a picture ID and a CPS Energy bill that shows a solid waste service fee.
The participating landfills are:
The TDS Transfer Station at 11601 Starcrest
Republic Services Landfill at 7000 IH 10 East
Waste Management Landfill at 8611 Covel Road
The landfills will be open from 8 A.M. to 1 P.M.