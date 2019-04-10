Saturday is Free Landfill Day in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Got a garage full of junk? You can get rid of those bulky items for free this weekend.
Saturday is Free Landfill day for San Antonio residents.
If you have old furniture, mattresses or other large items stored away at your home of rented storage unit, you can bring them to one of the several landfills in the city.
Just load them onto your pickup and bring a copy of a recent CPS Energy utility bill showing the Solid Waste service fee and a picture ID.
They will not be accepting contractor, commercial industrial or hazardous waste.
You can bring your items to the following landfills:
Bitters Brush Recycling Center
(Brush only)
1800 Wurzbach Parkway
Bitters Bulky Waste Collection Center
(Bulky Items only)
1800 Wurzbach Parkway
Southside Brush & Bulky Waste Collection Center
(Brush and Bulky Items only)
5450 Castroville Rd.
Culebra Rd. Bulky Waste and HHW Collection
Center (Bulky Items & HHW only)
7030 Culebra Rd
Republic Services Landfill
7000 IH 10 E
TDS Transfer Station
(Bulky Items only)
11601 Starcrest
Rigsby Avenue Bulky Waste Collection Center
(Bulky Items only)
2755 Rigsby Avenue
Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center
(Brush only)
8963 Nelson Road
Frio City Road Bulky Waste Collection Center
(Bulky Items only)
1531 Frio City Road
Waste Management Landfill
8611 Covel Road