Saturday is Free Landfill Day in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Got a garage full of junk? You can get rid of those bulky items for free this weekend.

Saturday is Free Landfill day for San Antonio residents.

If you have old furniture, mattresses or other large items stored away at your home of rented storage unit, you can bring them to one of the several landfills in the city.

Just load them onto your pickup and bring a copy of a recent CPS Energy utility bill showing the Solid Waste service fee and a picture ID.

They will not be accepting contractor, commercial industrial or hazardous waste.

You can bring your items to the following landfills:

Bitters Brush Recycling Center

(Brush only)

1800 Wurzbach Parkway

Bitters Bulky Waste Collection Center

(Bulky Items only)

1800 Wurzbach Parkway

Southside Brush & Bulky Waste Collection Center

(Brush and Bulky Items only)

5450 Castroville Rd.

Culebra Rd. Bulky Waste and HHW Collection

Center (Bulky Items & HHW only)

7030 Culebra Rd

Republic Services Landfill

7000 IH 10 E

TDS Transfer Station

(Bulky Items only)

11601 Starcrest

Rigsby Avenue Bulky Waste Collection Center

(Bulky Items only)

2755 Rigsby Avenue

Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center

(Brush only)

8963 Nelson Road

Frio City Road Bulky Waste Collection Center

(Bulky Items only)

1531 Frio City Road

Waste Management Landfill

8611 Covel Road