KTSA KTSA Logo

Saturday is Free Landfill day in San Antonio

By Don Morgan
February 10, 2023 9:34AM CST
Share
Saturday is Free Landfill day in San Antonio
Photo: City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Got a garage packed with stuff you want to get rid of? Start loading it  up because Saturday is Free Landfill Day in San Antonio.

The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department’s first free landfill day of the year is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Republic Services Landfill – 7000 IH 10 E

Waste Management Landfill – 8611 Covel Road

Materials they are accepting include:

Appliances, water heaters, toilets, furniture, and mattresses

Carpet, fencing material, and tires (limit six passenger vehicle tires per household)

Items they are NOT accepting include:

Roofing material, sheet rock, dirt, brick, brush, lumber, construction materials

Industrial, commercial or construction waste

Remember to bring a valid picture ID and a copy of your most recent CPS Energy bill showing payment of the City’s environmental fee.

All loads must be covered with a tarp and you may be required to wear a safety vest. Those will be provided on-site, if needed.

If you can’t make it to tomorrow’s Free Landfill Day, the next one will be April 8.

 

More about:
free landfill day
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Longtime San Antonio Sports Anchor Greg Simmons resigns
2

San Antonio TV sports anchor arrested on suspicion of DWI
3

Deputies arrest teen involved in shooting that forced lockdown of San Antonio High School
4

National Weather Service: Locally Heavy Rainfall and Strong to Severe Storms Tuesday into early Wednesday
5

Zavala County Deputies arrest woman for human smuggling after 13 illegal migrants are found in a pickup