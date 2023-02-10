Photo: City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Got a garage packed with stuff you want to get rid of? Start loading it up because Saturday is Free Landfill Day in San Antonio.

The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department’s first free landfill day of the year is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Republic Services Landfill – 7000 IH 10 E

Waste Management Landfill – 8611 Covel Road

Materials they are accepting include:

Appliances, water heaters, toilets, furniture, and mattresses

Carpet, fencing material, and tires (limit six passenger vehicle tires per household)

Items they are NOT accepting include:

Roofing material, sheet rock, dirt, brick, brush, lumber, construction materials

Industrial, commercial or construction waste

Remember to bring a valid picture ID and a copy of your most recent CPS Energy bill showing payment of the City’s environmental fee.

All loads must be covered with a tarp and you may be required to wear a safety vest. Those will be provided on-site, if needed.

If you can’t make it to tomorrow’s Free Landfill Day, the next one will be April 8.