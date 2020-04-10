      Weather Alert

‘Saturday Night Live’ to air show, observe social distancing

Associated Press
Apr 10, 2020 @ 6:01am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” will be back on the air this weekend with a show that abides by social distancing rules.

NBC says the comedy sketch show will include a “Weekend Update” news segment and original content from “SNL” cast members.

The material will be produced remotely, in compliance with efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Part of the pandemic’s fallout was a shutdown of movie and TV production that included “Saturday Night Live.”

Its last original episode aired March 7. It will air at 11:30 p.m. Eastern, but NBC hasn’t yet said how it will handle the show’s trademark guest host and musical guest.

