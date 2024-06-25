SAWS customers face Stage 3 watering rules, new charges for heavy usage
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Your lawn may look thirsty, but you will have to follow specific guidelines when it comes to keeping it watered.
San Antonio Water System announced Stage 3 water restrictions on Tuesday, and that comes on the heels of new watering rules approved last week by San Antonio City Council.
Stage 3 water restrictions allow for watering during the same hours as Stage 2, which had been in place for most of the previous five years, although a high-use surcharge now applies for those using 20,000 gallons of water during billing cycles after July 6, 2024.
You can find out which day you can water by clicking here.
