KTSA KTSA Logo

SAWS customers face Stage 3 watering rules, new charges for heavy usage

By Christian Blood
June 25, 2024 12:02PM CDT
Share
SAWS customers face Stage 3 watering rules, new charges for heavy usage
Well-maintained lawn with sprinklers.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Your lawn may look thirsty, but you will have to follow specific guidelines when it comes to keeping it watered.

San Antonio Water System announced Stage 3 water restrictions on Tuesday, and that comes on the heels of new watering rules approved last week by San Antonio City Council.

Stage 3 water restrictions allow for watering during the same hours as Stage 2, which had been in place for most of the previous five years, although a high-use surcharge now applies for those using 20,000 gallons of water during billing cycles after July 6, 2024.

You can find out which day you can water by clicking here.

More about:
San Antonio City Council
san antonio water system
Stage 3

Popular Posts

1

National Weather Service: Flood Watch remains in effect for Southern areas of South-Central Texas, cancels watch for Bexar County
2

San Antonio Police Department releases body-cam video from May 19 officer involved shooting
3

BCSO: Man turns himself in, charged in fatal hit and run
4

National Weather Service: Heavy Rainfall Possible Wednesday into Thursday from Tropical Disturbance
5

National Weather Service: Severe storms possible for Southern Edwards Plateau and Hill Country