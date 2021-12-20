SAWS: Far west side water well shut down after E. coli bacteria detected

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Water System discovered recently that a water well on the far west side of the city has been infected with E. coli bacteria.
SAWS said the discovery will not affect customers and the well has been shut down and will be disinfected before it goes back into service. The bacteria was discovered in untreated, raw water that would have been treated prior to being distributed to customers.
“We are constantly testing San Antonio’s water to ensure it is high quality. Finding this result and responding to it demonstrates the safeguards in SAWS system are working the way they should to ensure safe drinking water is flowing to your home,” said Donovan Burton, Vice President of Water Resources & Governmental Relations.
The discovery was made through routine water quality testing at the well located between Ingram Road and Loop 1604.