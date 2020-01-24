SAWS hosting first MedDropSA event of 2020
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You can safely get rid of unwanted, expired medications Saturday, January 24.
SAWS is sponsoring the first MedDropSA event of the year.
If you have a few bottles of expired medications in your bathroom, don’t flush them or toss them in the trash.
Just dump the pills into a plastic ziploc bag and bring them to the City’s Bulky Waste Collection Center on Rigsby between 8 A.M. and 1 P.M. tomorrow. Liquid and aerosols can stay in the original containers…just remove the labels.
There will be attendees on hand to collect the meds…you won’t have to get out of your vehicle and the service is absolutely free.
Medical sharps like needles and syringes will not be collected.
MedDropSA helps keep pharmaceuticals out of the environment and can help curb abuse and avoid accidental poisoning.