SAWS offers financial help for plumbing repairs

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 24, 2021 @ 11:42am
San Antonio Water System Naco Pumping Station/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio Water System has restored service to all of its service area and the boil water advisory has been lifted, but thousands of  customers still don’t have running water in their homes because pipes burst during the winter storm.

Many are facing expensive plumbing repairs they can’t afford, but SAWS has a program that’s providing assistance.  Customers can apply for the CPR program online. You can also get help filing an application by email, or by calling 210-233-FIXX (3499).

“While SAWS has restored water service to its entire service area, there are still some customers who can’t access the water because of pipe breaks and bursts that are preventing water flow to their homes,” said SAWS President/CEO Robert Puente. “This program will fill in that
gap so our neighbors can have reliable access to drinking water again.”

Single-family homeowners with a 2019 home value of $140,000 or less are  eligible. If the home is worth more than $140,000, a household may apply to determine if their income/family size meets criteria of 140 percent of federal poverty levels.

Help is also available to qualified renters, but they must obtain a signature on a permission or waiver from the landlord or property owner.

The CPR program, in collaboration with the San Antonio Area Foundation, kicked off with $25,000 in seed money from Wells Fargo and a $250,000 donation from the San Antonio Spurs.  You can make a tax-deductible donation here.

As an additional resource, the City of San Antonio established the Emergency Resource Call Center (ERCC) and website (strongertogether.sanantonio.gov) to help residents affected by the winter storm. You can call 311 and select option 5, or 210-207-6000 to connect with a representative  8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

