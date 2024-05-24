SAWS passes new watering restrictions, City Council to vote in June

An automatic sprinkler watering a bed of flowers in bright sunshine. Please note intentionally shallow depth of field.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Changes are coming to how you water your lawn in San Antonio as summertime heat arrives.

The San Antonio Water System is approving changes to both water usage and punishment for those who fail to comply. Another change is intended to close a loophole that allows some with drip irrigation systems to use more water than those with sprinkler systems.

The moves are being made because SAWS says too many people are not doing enough to conserve water.

Depending on where you live, a $137 citation could be issued for violating current watering restrictions.

KSAT-12 reports San Antonio City Council will likely vote on the proposed changes on June 20, 2024.

Learn more about current watering restrictions and the four levels that define them by clicking here.