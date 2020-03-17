SAWS temporarily closing customer service center at headquarters
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio Water System is temporarily closing the customer service center at its headquarters because of the coronavirus.
Effective Wednesday, March 18, the customer service center on Highway 281 near West Mulberry will be closed.
Customers can still drop off payments in a lock box just inside the first glass doors at the headquarters.
“We really encourage folks to pay online at MyAccount.saws.org, or pay by phone at 210-704-SAWS,” said Hayden.
Customer service locations at Las Palmas Shopping Center in the West Side, and S.W.W. White Road in the East Side will remain open. Hours of operation at Las Palmas Shopping Center will be 10:30 a.m.-5pm. The East Side Customer Center in the Comerica Building will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 pm.
“You can also pay your SAWS bill at H-E-B business centers,” said Hayden.
SAWS has temporarily suspended account disconnections for customers experiencing financial hardships during the COVID-19 challenges, though charges will continue to accrue on customer accounts.