SAWS issues boil water notice, we may not see relief from power outages until Saturday
Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio Water System is getting ready to issue a boil water notice this afternoon. SAWS President and CEO Robert Puente told the city council that it’s a precautionary boil water notice because of the low-water pressure situation many area residents are experiencing, while others have no running water at all.
“Our water is safe,” said Robert Puente. He says the boil water notice is a precautionary measure.
And for those hundreds of thousands of area residents who have no power and no way of boiling water, SAWS will try to get water to them.
If you’re going to drink your tap water or use it for cooking, boil it first.
Meanwhile, about 200,000 to 300,00 San Antonio residents are without power. CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold-Williams says we may not see relief from the power outages until Saturday when “the wet part of the storm” moves out.
Councilman Clayton Perry asked at the city council meeting today why San Antonio is part of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. That’s the agency that oversees the state’s power grid. Perry noted that El Paso is not part of ERCOT.
Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Williams says some East Side residents have been without water for four days. She also says hotels are without power and are unable to help people who are coming here to seek shelter.
Developing story…..