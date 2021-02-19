      Weather Alert

SAWS to open water distribution sites, some San Antonio residents may not have water service until Monday

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 18, 2021 @ 9:36pm
Photo: Max Pixel

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio Water System plans to open seven water distribution sites across the city Friday.  Additional sites may be added depending on demand.

You’ll need to bring your own clean containers to fill with water, no more than 5 gallons per person. As a precaution, the water should be boiled before drinking it or using it for cooking.

Friday’s hours will be 12 to 6 p.m. After that, the SAWS distribution sites will be open from  8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until the water system is back to normal operating conditions.

Customers are asked to adhere to all COVID-19 precautions such as wearing a mask and maintaining at least six feet of physical distance. Expect long lines and waiting times.

The  City of San Antonio plans to set up separate bottled water distribution sites across the city, as well as the San Antonio Food Bank. Visit sanantonio.gov. for more information on that.

 

SAWS Pump Station Water Distribution Sites
NACO (drive-thru) 13655 O’Connor Road
Seale 254 Seale Road
Mission 615 E Theo Ave.
Maltsberger (drive-thru) 8910 Jones Maltsberger Road
University (drive-thru) 7172 W Hausman Road
SeaWorld 10349 Military Dr. W
SE Booster (drive-thru) 1208 S Loop 1604 W

 

SAWS crews are working to restore service  in several areas Thursday evening and Friday.

Stone Oak

    • Areas south of Knights Cross in Stone Oak should was expected to have running water restored late Thursday. Pressure should be good but may not be at full pressure.
    • Areas north of Knights Cross from Canyon Springs up into Timberwood Park are projected to have water by mid-day Friday.
    • I-10 Area (Northwest Side) 
      • Water service should be restored to this area Sunday or Monday
  • East of U.S. 281 (Evans/Bulverde)
    • Water service should be restored  Friday afternoon or evening.
  • Rogers Ranch
    • Water service should be restored sometime Thursday evening.
TAGS
Rogers Ranch san antonio water system SAWS Stone Oak Water Outage
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas