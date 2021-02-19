SAWS to open water distribution sites, some San Antonio residents may not have water service until Monday
Photo: Max Pixel
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio Water System plans to open seven water distribution sites across the city Friday. Additional sites may be added depending on demand.
You’ll need to bring your own clean containers to fill with water, no more than 5 gallons per person. As a precaution, the water should be boiled before drinking it or using it for cooking.
Friday’s hours will be 12 to 6 p.m. After that, the SAWS distribution sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until the water system is back to normal operating conditions.
Customers are asked to adhere to all COVID-19 precautions such as wearing a mask and maintaining at least six feet of physical distance. Expect long lines and waiting times.
The City of San Antonio plans to set up separate bottled water distribution sites across the city, as well as the San Antonio Food Bank. Visit sanantonio.gov. for more information on that.
SAWS crews are working to restore service in several areas Thursday evening and Friday.
Stone Oak
-
- Areas south of Knights Cross in Stone Oak should was expected to have running water restored late Thursday. Pressure should be good but may not be at full pressure.
-
- Areas north of Knights Cross from Canyon Springs up into Timberwood Park are projected to have water by mid-day Friday.
- I-10 Area (Northwest Side)
- Water service should be restored to this area Sunday or Monday
- East of U.S. 281 (Evans/Bulverde)
- Water service should be restored Friday afternoon or evening.
- Rogers Ranch
- Water service should be restored sometime Thursday evening.