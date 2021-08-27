      Weather Alert

Say aloha to the new trailer to ‘Doogie Kamealoha M.D.’

Aug 27, 2021 @ 4:15pm
Disney+ has unveiled the first trailer for Doogie Kamealoha M.D., the Hawaii-set reboot of the Neil Patrick Harris medical dramedy Doogie Howser, M.D.

The sneak peek kicks off with Andi Mack veteran Peyton Elizabeth Lee as the title character, saving a man’s life on an O’ahu beach, with the help of a sunbather’s hair pin.

The original show even gets name-dropped in the trailer, with people calling the 16-year-old doctor as “a real-life Doogie Howser.”

The trailer shows how the series will see the young doctor will be “juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager,” including using the scientific method to deduce whether a guy likes her, in-between her rounds at the hospital.

The series, which also stars a diverse cast including Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jason Scott LeeMatthew SatoWes Tian, Emma Meisel and Ronny Chieng, debuts on Disney+ on September 8.

The original Doogie Howser, M.D. ran for four seasons on ABC, from September 19, 1989, to March 24, 1993.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

