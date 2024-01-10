Say It Clearly, Live It Proudly

I’m Catholic and I don’t understand this pope, a lot of the time.

Like many Christians, I see that for every evangelist who’s leading people to faith, there seems to be another who’s leading astray, or padding his pockets.

That’s why I appreciate Houston Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud.

He prefaces every postgame interview or presser with “thanking my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ”.

Speaks of being “blessed” to quarterback his team.

Wears Proverbs 3:5-6 on his wristband:

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to Him and He will make your paths straight”.

C.J. is in the passing and running business, and now the winning business.

But he leads, boldly and simply, by clear, proud word and example, in ways that so-called religious leaders often come up short. He’s not just an example, but, really, a challenge to his generation. He’s in their “space”; they will notice him.

Stroud is better at speaking about— and living— Christianity than many who are supposed to do it full-time.

One young man like this will do more good than 100 so-called “religious”.