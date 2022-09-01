Scarcity Used To Be “Crisis”, Now It’s “Normal”

No one blinks when the state mandating EVs by 2035 tells people to stop charging them in the evening.

Or when European cities turn off traffic signal lights during electric grid overloads.

In Colorado, the electric utility can lock you out of your thermostat if you volunteered for a “smart WiFi thermostat program”.

It’s easy to joke about it, or proclaim that all of this sounds like incompetence.

But what if it’s meant to teach that scarcity itself is normal? Not something to “get through”, but something to get used to.

In case you missed the last two years, let me tell you, a lot of people learn “new normals” really quickly.

Are people going to lower their expectations of leaders, or demand that those who want our vote or our business provide to us what we know is abundant and available?