Scattered but heavy rain in the forecast through Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rain from scattered thunderstorms through tomorrow afternoon with precipitation chances sticking around through the holiday weekend.
The NWS posted the hazardous weather outlook early Monday stating that the scattered storms may bring brief and intense periods of rain in Bexar and surrounding counties through Tuesday evening.
The hazardous weather will reportedly pass but precipitation chances topping out at 50% are expected through next Monday. The NWS reports that models indicate a weak cold front is being forecasted to move into portions of central Texas on Saturday that could boost rain chances.
Temperatures are slightly below normal ranges due to a weak cold front that moved through the area late last week and may persist if the predicted front moves through Saturday.
The high temperature for July 4 is predicted to be 89 degrees.