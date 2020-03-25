Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD teacher arrested for indecency with child
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — A Steele High School teacher has been arrested on a charge of indecency with a child.
Cibolo police say a report was made earlier this month that 43-year-old Eric Contreras of San Antonio had inappropriate contact with with the student.
An arrest warrant for Contreras was obtained Tuesday and he turned himself in to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center the same day.
The investigation continues into the case. Cibolo police said the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD is fully cooperating with the investigation.