      Weather Alert

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD makes decision on masks

Don Morgan
Aug 26, 2021 @ 5:28am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local school district has decided to strongly encourage masks but not require them.

The Schertz-Cibolo -Universal City ISD board has voted not to implement a mask mandate.

The district had sent out a survey which found most staff and parents with kids in the district were in favor of requiring masks indoors.

The results of the poll were presented at Wednesday night’s meeting at Clemens High School.

Nearly 80 parents and citizens spoke out. Some supporting making masks mandatory, some saying it should be up to parents or students to decide to wear a mask.

But at the end of the four hour meeting, the board members voted to recommend masks without requiring them.

TAGS
Coronavirus face masks San Antonio SCUCISD
Popular Posts
41 year old Bexar County Deputy dies in his sleep
Boom Boom Sports Bar loses liquor license over weekend triple homicide
Man shot during argument in San Antonio parking lot
A larger type of cicada that likes to scream has emerged
Moving vans at mansion as Cuomo prepares to leave office
Connect With Us Listen To Us On