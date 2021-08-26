Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD makes decision on masks

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local school district has decided to strongly encourage masks but not require them.
The Schertz-Cibolo -Universal City ISD board has voted not to implement a mask mandate.
The district had sent out a survey which found most staff and parents with kids in the district were in favor of requiring masks indoors.
The results of the poll were presented at Wednesday night’s meeting at Clemens High School.
Nearly 80 parents and citizens spoke out. Some supporting making masks mandatory, some saying it should be up to parents or students to decide to wear a mask.
But at the end of the four hour meeting, the board members voted to recommend masks without requiring them.