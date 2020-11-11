Schertz gun store owner indicted on 12 counts of wire fraud
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -A Cibolo man who owns a gun store on IH 35 in Schertz has been indicted in connection with a fraudulent scheme involving the sale of firearms on the internet.
A federal grand jury indictment unsealed Tuesday charges the owner of Bullit Proof Arms with 12 counts of wire fraud. Investigators accuse 44-year-old William Badberg of failing to deliver firearms to buyers despite receiving payment for the weapons that were advertised on his website, BullitProofArms.com.
Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested Badberg Monday at his residence.
U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer says if convicted, wire fraud carries a maximum possible term of 20 years in federal prison. HSI, ATF, and the Schertz Police Department are conducting the investigation with support and assistance from the Texas Attorney General’s Office.