Schertz Parks and Recreation Department announces schedule for Music and Movies in the Park

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Schertz Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back Music and Movies in the Park.

Beginning this Friday, and every week throughout the summer, family friendly movies will be shown at various parks in the city.

A couple of the events will allow you to cool off in a pool while watching a movie.

Here’s the lineup:

Friday, June 7: “Trolls Band Together” – Heritage Oaks Park, movie starts at dusk.

Friday, June 14: “The Super Mario Brothers Movie”– Ashley Park, movie starts at dusk.

Saturday, June 22: “The Little Mermaid” – Float & Flick at Pickrell Park Pool, event starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 13: “Moana” – Float & Flick at Pickrell Park Pool, event starts at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 26: “Minions: The Rise of Gru” – Cypress Point Park, movie starts at dusk.

Schertz Parks and Rec says if you plan on attending the movie nights at Pickrell Park Pool, get there early as the pool has a capacity limit.

The events are free and are weather permitting. Regular updates on the events will be posted on the Schertz Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page.