Schertz PD: 17-year-old arrested, accused of taking gun to school

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — For the second time this week, the Schertz Police Department is announcing the arrest or detainment of a student after guns were taken onto school campuses.

In a Thursday release, SPD confirmed the arrest of Samuel Rodriguez, 17, after investigators say he had taken a gun to Allison Steele Enhanced Learning Center. The arrest followed an alert from police around 9:15 a.m. that suggested that the suspect had taken the weapon on campus, but he was later arrested at his home without incident.

On Wednesday, SPD announced the detainment of another student from Clemens High School. Investigators say that student had a loaded gun in their back pack. Bexar County Juvenile Probation took that suspect into custody.

“It is imperative that we are talking to our children about the choices they make as some have lifelong consequences,” said Chief of Police

Jim Lowery. “Again, we are thankful for the working relationship we have with SCUC ISD and our SROs who immediately responded and investigated this incident. The Schertz Police Department wants to ensure that the safety of our children is paramount.”

Both students are charged with Unlawful Carrying a Weapon Prohibited Place, Enhanced Weapon Free Zone, which is a 2nd degree felony.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.