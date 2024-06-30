Schertz PD looking for suspects after neighborhood shooting along I-35

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Shots fired in a neighborhood along I-35 has law enforcement urging caution while also searching for suspects.

In a release, the Schertz Police Department says officers responded to the call before 3 a.m. Sunday morning, and upon arrival they found a car with numerous bullet holes.

Investigators say there were four people in the car when shots rang out, and two of those people were hit. As the investigation got underway in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive, SPD says it was learned that everything started just a few blocks away in the 6000 block of Covers Cove.

Police Chief Jim Lowery tells KTSA News the shooting does not appear to be a random act and, more specifically, the victims were targeted.At the same time, SPD expresses concern over the fact the shooting took place in a residential area.

If you have any information on suspects in the case, you are urged to contact the Schertz Police Department at 210-619-1200.